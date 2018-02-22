Galleries

Sara Cavazza Facchini has never been one to shy away from sparkle – and a slinky silhouette – and this season she sent her sexy showgirl to the greatest show on earth. Genny’s creative director said she was thinking about Charlie Chaplin’s silent movie “The Circus,” and wanted to meld the rigor of the ringmaster’s sharp jackets with the wild color and pattern of the performers.

The collection shimmered from head to toe in the form of some little black – and white – dresses with clean lines. One slick tuxedo style had bejeweled lapels, while snappy white shirtdresses glowed a large diamond-shaped sequin. Trousers striped with sequins and bright ruffled silk blouses added a dose of humor to the collection – no sad clowns here – as did a pair of shiny HotPants. The tight silver or gold leggings and curve-kissing catsuits were the fashion equivalent of the trapeze – only for the truly daring.