Giamba RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Giambattista Valli continues to shape the identity of her Giamba girl. A creative young city woman, she likes to play with fashion to define her eclectic personal style. For fall, she amps her wardrobe up with key pieces fitting the needs of her nomadic, dynamic lifestyle. Lacquered faux-shearling jackets cut in oversize silhouettes are paired with printed leggings and track pants with metallic geometric inserts, while a front pocket jacket mixing corduroy, denim and eco leather is matched with coordinated fringed pants. A Pop touch is introduced in the hoodies embellished with sequined hearts with the Giamba logo. A polished pink trenchcoat worn with a matching flared skirt features silver piping for a graphic effect. Its linear silhouette contrasts with the breezy shapes of a plethora of fluid tunic frocks, worked both in solids and floral prints. Enriched with ruffles, frills and lace inserts, they are injected with a charming Bohemian, romantic vibe. For glamorous nights out, Valli also developed glamorous sequined dresses and Lurex ruffled suits, because a little party never killed nobody.