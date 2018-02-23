Golden Goose Deluxe Brand RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand’s creative team imagined a girl going on holiday in her family’s house in the mountains. There, finding the wardrobe of her grandparents, she plays with vintage pieces, which she mixes and matches with her personal style.

In keeping with the theme, the wearable collection was infused with a sense of warm coziness. A cocooning faux fur oversized robe coat with a maxi hood was worn with corduroy pants and a roomy precious shearling jacket was matched with ski-inspired leggings in a botanical pattern.

Tweed was combined with shearling on a blouson worn with coordinated pants and a mannish sartorial suit was decorated with detachable faux fur pockets, which can be transformed into plush gloves.

Vintage mountain graphics jazzed up a double-breasted coat worked in a lively bubblegum pink, as well as a cotton T-shirt paired with a skirt embellished with a plissé silk insert.

Golden Goose also offered a luxurious take on denim, which was used for soft straight leg five pocket pants and for a cool bleached puffer jacket inspired by retro ski gear.