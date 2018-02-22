Herno RTW Fall 2018

Herno’s standout design for fall was a mohair bouclé coat spray-painted with a pop effect in bright tones ranging from yellow to purple. Throughout the collection, the color palette was intriguing, including mauve and azure, often lit up by Lurex threads and contrasting with the simple and minimal A-shaped models.

A sporty shearling was presented in a patchwork pattern or in an ecological version. There were also technological materials such as Neoprene with metallic yarns. A classic cashmere knit was revised with a needle punching technique. Coats had a Sixties, Jackie O. feel and capes flanked more street-style sweatshirts.

The company also introduced Herno Iconico, a selection of 10 ultralight nylon down jackets that have marked the history of the brand.

The effect was sophisticated and joyful, sure to brighten up a damp and gray Milanese day.