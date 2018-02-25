Galleries

Collection

James Long’s vision for Iceberg was crystal clear and blunt enough to sink the Titanic all over again: Streetwear currency of the in-your-face logo, Pop collaboration — Mickey Mouse — and influencer/hip-hop variety. His entire collection was maxed out on basic ath-leisure merch: puffers, track suits, sporty sweaters, shopping bag totes with the Iceberg logo slapped on wherever possible. The audience was stocked with guys and girls who seemed like the selfie-loving types Long seemed hellbent on targeting in the interest of imbuing Iceberg with social currency. Will it work? Who knows, but fake it till you make it, as they say.