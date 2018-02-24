Kiton RTW Fall 2018

Precious fabrics were the starting point for Kiton’s fall collection. Each material had a 3-D effect, also reflected in the layering and different lengths and proportions of the garments.

Creative director Maria Giovanna Paone’s textile experience was obvious as she walked through the lineup at Kiton’s palazzo in Milan. Displayed around a fireplace in a living room space appointed with armchairs and rugs, the clothes oozed comfort and coziness, thanks to the luxurious fabrics selected by Paone.

A coat in double cashmere treated to look like sable was sprayed over for a silver effect and embellished with mink cuffs and collar. A cashmere flannel jumpsuit was sophisticated yet youthful, and a Yangir cashmere and silk jacket was just asking to be tried on.

Paone continues to develop the women’s line at the storied men’s wear company, leveraging its expertise and knowing that her target customer wants to look smart — and even more, to feel smart with clothes that have staying power.