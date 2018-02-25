Galleries

Collection

In her second solo collection, Lavinia Biagiotti paid homage to the company’s cashmere expertise by reworking her late mother Laura’s cable-knit motif either hand-painted with a chiaroscuro effect or as a trompe l’oeil with a new 3-D print on the softest felt coats, chiffon blouses and fluid dresses all in the brand’s staple white. She then moved on to a series of looks in British tartans and Prince of Wales checks embellished with jewels and studs that felt fresh and young. Biagiotti veered romantic with long velvet coats and shirts blooming with patterns of roses and hydrangeas.

She lit up a number of black miniskirts and jackets with grommets covered in a hound’s tooth motif, and added sparkle to knit dresses and tops with a cascade of sequins, explaining her turn to black. “It was cathartic,” she said of her choice of the dark color. Biagiotti succeeded in creating a solid collection that reflected her identity and was a step in a new direction for the brand, while staying true to its essence.

With the fall show, Biagiotti celebrated 20 years of the partnership with the Piccolo Theater in Milan, the set of the brand’s shows. “We plan to continue showing here. We’ve always sponsored culture and we believe in the culture of fashion, which is increasingly being celebrated with exhibitions, and through beautiful clothes,” said the designer.