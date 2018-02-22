- Galleries
The storied Flag Jacket and the cropped vest Les Copains introduced in the Sixties are back for the fall season, rejuvenated by creative director Stefania Bandiera in a single-breasted version and with luxurious embellishments, respectively. Bandiera looked back to French actress Capucine for inspiration but she stayed true to the brand’s core knitwear tradition, showing a rich lineup of oversize, soft cardigans and long, fringed scarves that looked perfect for the drizzle and the sudden drop in temperatures in Milan. Jewels and sparkly details lit up ribbed knits while other sweaters had crocheted cupids to further emphasize the expertise in the brand’s bread and butter craft. A standout was an A-lined baby alpaca coat with multicolor stripes in ivory, black, camel and turquoise with asymmetric closure. Shapes were soft and fluid, made for cozying up on a cold winter day.