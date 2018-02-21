Lucio Vanotti RTW Fall 2018

- Galleries
Lucio Vanotti’s fall collection was uneven at best. The coed lineup riffed on uniforms, whether workwear, sportswear or officewear. His ideas included men’s wear suits with dropped crotch pants, frumpy brown layerings of a jacket over a corduroy skirt and cropped pants, a black lamé windbreaker blouse tucked into a white corduroy skirt and a series of orange and hot pink looks that seemed to seek to blend athletica and business attire. The best looks were graphic men’s tracksuits and an oversized lamé suit.