Luisa Beccaria RTW Fall 2018

Marianne Faithfull, Lewis Carroll and Giovanni Boldini’s Belle Epoque paintings were among Luisa Beccaria’s inspirations for her fall collection. True to form, it was unapologetically romantic and wistful but, like her references, the lineup largely belonged to another time. It didn’t have to be.

To a great extent, Beccaria does what she does: pretty, very pretty, in the traditional feminine sense. Her three-piece dandy suits and printed pussy-bow blouses, skirts and dresses in polka dots, plaid and butterflies would have been instantly more modern without the wide-brimmed hats, thick tights and matchy-matchy lace-up velvet booties. There will always been room for ethereal gowns and girls who desire fanciful, fairy tale dresses for special occasions. Romance will never go out of style, but it is different in the 21st century.