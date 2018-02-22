Manuel Facchini RTW Fall 2018

- Galleries
Embracing a dark, rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic, Manuel Facchini delivered a sexy lineup for women who like to be in the spotlight. Inspired by fractals, abstract objects showing the same patterns at increasingly small and big scales, he decorated embroidered and sequined metallic minidresses, bomber jackets and hoodies with geometric motifs. Quilted leather pieces, including a matelassé jacket and a mini skirt, were enriched with metallic hardware, while logo elastic bands gave a sporty touch to an asymmetric gold Lurex gown.