Max Mara RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Beauty

Collection

Max Mara’s fall collection was about female power dressing 2.0, or whatever this latest iteration of it is called. The brand has had the concept mastered for decades, cloaking women in the most beautifully tailored, luxuriously made coats to make them feel at home in the C-suite since they first cracked the glass ceiling. Now, power dressing isn’t about fitting into the male-dominated corporate culture: It’s about giving women freedom to dress however they want, whether in search of comfort, irreverence or classicism.

The collection addressed all these needs, styling them up with fierce femme-fatale attitude. The Max Mara woman wears the pants — and the skirts — often at the same time, as many of the looks were styled with pencil skirts, some slung with leather suspenders, skinny black pants, and T-shirts and sweatshirts done in collaboration with artist Francois Berthoud. That formed the foundation for a lineup that was still very much about powerful, beautiful outerwear. There was quite a range: A fuzzy leopard printed coat; a camel teddy bear trimmed with plush Western fringe; a mannish Prince-de-Galles topper that was oversized for insouciance. The house’s iconic camel cashmere came be-fringed and in more classic cuts. There was a neat leather bomber, a sequined wool blazer and a fuzzy vanilla style. Take your pick, ladies. Power bitch, vamp, luxe punk or ready to cuddle queen — whatever your mood, there was a fabulous coat to suit you.