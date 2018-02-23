Mr & Mrs Italy RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Fur may be a touchy subject in some territories, but that’s only driven the creative team into overdrive at Mr & Mrs Italy, the Italian brand that made its name with army-style parkas trimmed and lined with electric bright fur. While colorful fluff remains at the core of this collection, the brand has also introduced a smorgasbord of alternatives for fall, including fur-free puffer jackets, embroidered bombers with velvet linings, long street-inspired puffer/parka hybrids, and wool coats with plastic-y waterproofed surfaces.

On the fur front, there were reversible jackets done in waterproof cotton, a snow-white puffer edged with tufts of Mongolian lamb, a suede biker jacket with a shaggy Mongolian collar and a shearling coat in screaming orange. The London-based Italian designer Antonio Berardi has been working with the brand and this season created some jazzy shearlings, including one with a serpent writhing on the back and another with punkish graffiti letters.