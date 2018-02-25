Piazza Sempione RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

A focus on fine tailoring, knitwear and sharp separates has paid off, with strong looks coming out of this presentation held at the frescoed and gilded Palazzo Visconti. Standouts included a cashmere ribbed sweater shaped like motorcycle jacket with a scarf detail at the neck and a chunky two-tone scarf in cinnamon and gray.

Tailoring was on target and included a cobalt check double-breasted suit with a long jacket and cropped flare trousers. Jackets and a dark red peacoat came with flashes of leopard under the collar, while pajama suits looked simultaneously sharp and comfortable with loose tops and wide, flat-front trousers.

Fox-fur jackets and vests, some in dark blue, added a shot of luxe to the collection, which has been building momentum under its owner Sinv SpA.

Piazza Sempione has a new design team and retail concept that recently made its debut at The Mall at Short Hills in New Jersey. The company said the U.S. generates 60 percent of turnover, and there is great potential ahead in that market and internationally.