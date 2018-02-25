Piccione.Piccione RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Remember that famous Coco Chanel quote: “Elegance is refusal”? Or put another way: “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.”

Someone forgot to tell Salvatore Piccione, whose fall collection was the fashion equivalent of a multicar pileup. The designer said he was inspired by Wassily Kandinsky’s paintings for his designs, opening with outfits patterned with colored circles.

There followed an off-the-shoulder crystal-embroidered cable-knit sweater with a distressed hem; a bouffant-sleeve tunic and wide pants in a Hawaiian-style floral print; pink sequined pants, laced down the front, worn with a sheer floral-embroidered peasant blouse and a pink fur shrug. You get the drift.

Piccione said he was ready to cater to a more mature woman, after making his name with sweetly romantic creations featuring his signature floral prints. The designer, who won the 2014 edition of the “Who Is On Next?” talent search promoted by AltaRoma with the support of Vogue Italia, is undoubtedly talented. Let’s hope this season is just a bump in the road.