Raquel Diniz RTW Fall 2018

For fall, Raquel Diniz said she reworked an Eighties inspiration, which translated in the research of fabrics with shiny effects. These jazzed up her signature uncomplicated and flattering maxidresses worked in a combination of micro and macro floral patterns. Tiny crystals punctuated a range of frocks and separates — including a suit featuring the belt decorated by a jewel-like decorative button — crafted from velvet, which was also used for elegant dresses with front buttons and intriguing vertical cuts on the bodice.