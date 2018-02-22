Sara Battaglia RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Sara Battaglia knows what women need in their wardrobe to navigate their social lives.

For fall, the designer continued to build her wardrobe of feminine staples refreshed by her elegant style, which includes sharp cuts and joyful tones.

The versatile collection spanned from mannish suits, showing constructed blazers with quite strong shoulders and slim, cropped pants, to more feminine designs, such as a chic yet playful faux fur off-the-shoulder red dress with a sweetheart collar and a multicolor checkered column skirt cinched at the waist with a sash and paired with a silk blouse.

The punkish feel of a yellow-and-black tartan fabric was balanced by the polished silhouette of a capelet jacket matched with a pleated skirt, while a Nineties acid-wash denim oversized jacket was trimmed with yellow faux fur.

Always loving some sparkle at night, Battaglia also delivered a silver suit and a long-sleeve gown both covered by a cascade of sequins. Flamboyant yet chic.