Sportmax RTW Fall 2018

With the Winter Olympic Games still going on, the Sportmax collection felt just perfect for those dreaming about mountain escapes.

An athletic, dynamic energy was injected in the lineup, where urban clothes were updated with tech details inspired by outdoor sports gear. Blazers and coats were layered over down vests or worn under roomy, cropped puffers in bright tones. Skirts in traditional suiting fabrics featured zippers and dresses, cut in ergonomic silhouettes, were embellished with sporty colorblock intarsia and laced up details.

In keeping with the mountain inspiration, graphic images of skiers were printed on a high-collar top tucked into a skirt with a pleated panel on the back and Fair Island patterns were reworked in the cozy knitwear. A final touch, inspired by ski suits, the new SPX logo, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the label in 1969, was appearing on the collar of turtlenecks with geometric patterns.