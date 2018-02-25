Stella Jean RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

In keeping with the multicultural approach rooted in her label, Stella Jean wanted to celebrate the friendship born during the 11th Olympic Games in Berlin in 1936 between Luz Long and Jesse Owens, despite the racist regulations imposed on German athletes by the Nazi regime.

The designer paid tribute to Owens, who during those Olympic Games won four gold medals, by layering a sport bib with his 733 number on many of the looks, which were jazzed up by sporty references.

Images of swimmers, runners, rowers and jumpers were exquisitely embroidered on coats, full skirts, a V-neck top with draped sleeves and a blue poplin dress. Racing-inspired graphics were printed on a blouson matched with leather pants and on a pleated golden skirt worn with a laminated shirt.

Jean’s iconic African printed fabrics popped up in the collection on a long column skirt and a multicolor, long-sleeve dress.

While the lineup spanned several motifs — including a see-now-buy-now raffia and sneaker capsule developed in collaboration with Philippe Model — Jean managed to better control her decorative impulses, delivering a collection that was joyful and energetic.