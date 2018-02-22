The Gigi RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Ana Gimeno Brugada played with textures and 3-D effects far fall. Armed with her sophisticated color sensibility, she juxtaposed warm and hot tones, as well as matte and shiny effects, in a covetable lineup of wearable staples infused with a cool, charming twist.

A relaxed suit, crafted from yellow corduroy, was matched with a wool sweater with a floral pattern, which was also printed in white on a silk T-shirt layered under a shirt jacket and matched with playful mohair shorts. Mohair was also crafted for chic vests, while flocked velvet stripes added a graphic touch to a beautiful double-breasted coat with white leather interwoven buttons. Outerwear also included a padded quilted poncho worn with a detachable mohair V-neck collar and quilted silk hunting jackets.