Versus RTW Fall 2018

The black-and-white Damier pattern is one of the signature motifs of Versus’ rich archives. For fall, Donatella Versace didn’t shy away from splashing it almost everywhere, from oversized tailored coats and denim to sexy strapless leather minidresses. The Damier graphic was also paired with a vivid floral print by Gianni Versace, which introduced a fresh, colorful note.

Addressing a young, urban audience, the lineup was rooted in a streetwear look. Silhouettes were uncomplicated; prints, including a macro leopard pattern peppering a chubby faux-fur coat, were eye-catching, and the overall mood was playful. Padded jackets, worked in a sweet pink tone, were embellished with embroidered patches, flared off-the-shoulder dresses were punctuated with micro crystals and the brand’s signature pleated skirts were worn with cropped sweaters and logo sweatshirts.

Clearly defining the positioning of Versus in the company’s universe, Versace presented a straightforward lineup for hip city girls who want to stand out from the crowd.