Galleries

Collection

The 10 Crosby customer has a great deal to look forward to for fall. Continuing a thread of subverting classics, there was a playful sense of reconstruction in key wardrobe items that leaned toward a laid-back luxury. Peacoats were softened by knit sleeves, sweatshirts with poplin shirting sleeves and a trenchcoat hybrid balanced a poncho with military elements. Those were the bigger statements for the more eclectic consumer and what the brand has become known for.

Being a little sister to the Derek Lam Collection, there was also a reliable thread of sophistication. The designer maintained similar references across both lines, balancing a little bit of the bohemian American West against a more refined equestrian bent. The references were subtle, applied as flirty prairie dresses, yoking across shirting, tailored blazers that took aim at riding jackets, fringing and a great bold tapestry coat with a Southwestern spirit.

The brand is all about approachable realness to wit. No tricks or fussy compositions here, just playful and edgy takes on sportswear. Given she’s a little younger, the 10 Crosby client is into ath-leisure but she’s also an intellectual, exploring the work of Joan Didion amid the current social climate —and the title of one of her novels, “Play It as It Lays,” was splashed across tracksuits. Elegant lounge-y wide-leg pants and two-tone knits rounded out this eminently shoppable collection.