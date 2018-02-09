Adam Selman RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

A big part of what has set Adam Selman apart from the rest of the contemporary pack is his aesthetic, defined by delightfully campy Seventies airbrushed glam, is most certainly not for everyone. In other words, he has a point of view, one that is not derived from anything you see on the luxury runways — it’s all Selman — which is an albino alligator in his corner of the market. His voice comes into sharper focus with each season as he defines who he is and who his customer is. “I just want the girls to have a good time,” Selman said backstage. “Easy, fun, affordable fashion clothes — that’s my whole thing.”

The good times continued to roll with his fall collection, though it was less fluffy and girly than his other shows, more edgy, a bit underground. Two books, “Foxy Lady” and “Banana Split” by artist Cheyco Leidmann inspired the graphic, hard candy nature of the lineup, as well as several photo prints taken directly from the books. The show opened with an oversized satin shirt printed with an image of a topless female body in pink polka dots facing another woman in blue spandex holding a hamburger dripping in ketchup. A black slipdress over a zebra print top bore the image of a glossy red manicured hand squeezing green slime. Another oversized shirt was covered in images of a woman riding a banana.

As he dipped into a glam-rockabilly-mod mood, with greasy hair, colorful tights and flat, elfin lace-up booties and thigh-highs, Selman riffed on his signatures. There were sparkly slipdresses and workwear done in candy apple red patent. “You know, sensible outfits,” Selman as a red, animal striped sheer moto suits with heart-shaped hardware walked by. He was kidding, but not really: “Actually, the sheer stuff does incredibly well.”