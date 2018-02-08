Adeam RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Hanako Maeda continues to focus on integrating different multicultural influences into collections infused with a urban, contemporary appeal.

For fall, the designer looked to the Twenties. In particular, she mixed references to the decade’s Japanese Modern Girls, who embraced a less traditional, more independent lifestyle, with elements taken from the iconic flappers of the Western world.

Despite the inspiration, Maeda didn’t indulge in any nostalgic forays. She actually managed to create an individual, powerful collection infused with a strong, elegant femininity.

Flapper girls’ signature drop-waist dresses echoed in the wide range of frocks worked in fluid fabrics and punctuated by tiny buttons, while Modern Girls’ kimonos inspired the striped trenchcoat embellished with a fur collar.

A series of looks featuring tunic dresses worn with wide-leg pants and handkerchief skirts matched with cut-out blouses and cinched at the waist with maxi belts with eye-catching metallic buckles recalled female pirates’ outfits.

Maeda showed a softer hand when she played with layering, combining poplin shirts with draped bustier dresses and tops.

Everything, from the constructed denim separates to the leather biker jackets and the impeccable suits, was well-executed and appealing for contemporary customers looking for something unique and versatile to amp up their wardrobe.