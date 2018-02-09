Galleries

Collection

A year ago, Daniëlle Cathari designed a collection of reconstructed vintage tracksuits for a class project at the Amsterdam Fashion Institution. She then went on to present a larger offering at the fall 2017 Vfiles runway. Fast forward to now; the Dutch designer has officially teamed up with Adidas Originals to develop a full lineup for fall.

“It was amazing to work with Adidas Originals; it was truly collaborative,” Cathari stated. “It’s really a mix: 50 percent of the Adidas DNA, 50 percent of my DNA. I did integrate, as a starting point, the classic Nineties three-stripe details and snap buttons. Next to that I added my signature, which is reimagining classics like deconstruction elements and working with contrasts.”

The collection was composed of two defining sections. The first included four deconstructed and reworked retro Adidas Originals “city tracksuits” in colorways representing four major cities: orange for New York, blue for London, yellow for Paris and pink for Shanghai. There was also a black-and-white version, in which Kendall Jenner, an Adidas Originals brand ambassador, stopped by for good measure. The tracksuits felt very fresh and of-the-moment, composed of mismatched, blocked fabrics with the iconic three stripes and snap buttons wrapped around the arms.

The second half of the collection included athletic wear with more feminine tailoring and major street appeal. Although initially designed as sets, pant separates proved strongest and were cut multiple ways, like a tan, wide-leg pair, a deep green version with tapered ankles and more subtle, pleated stripes, or a cargo style with big utility pockets. Terrycloth bodysuits with Adidas Originals logos, a denim miniskirt and jacket set and a bright red, sporty bra top made for great additions that balanced out the lineup.