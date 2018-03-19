AG RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Building off the ideology of being more than a denim brand, AG has recently honed in on the expansion of wardrobe staples with reinterpreted classics. Across men’s and women’s, there was a clear workwear and utilitarian bent – a shirtdress with drawstring waist, a mechanic suit with feminine pleating, or a new “Ridge” jean for men based on traditional carpenter pants fully equipped with hammer loop and multiple pockets. The range was youthful and fun and played to the idea of cross-gender styling, where roomy turtlenecks and shirting with either oversized pockets or slightly asymmetric construction could easily be shared between men or women. Even the new “Kieran” style for women, with volume around the hip, tapered construction and slight crop, seemed appropriate for anyone. There were a few pieces strictly for each, though, as in a streamlined jumpsuit for her with wrap-front pleats at the leg that could work equally well with heels at the office or sneakers on the weekend.