A.L.C RTW Fall 2018

Andrea Lieberman has been based in Los Angeles for many years, but she’s New York-born and bred and has been spending a lot of time in her hometown lately. Her first store is slated to open in SoHo in the spring. She clearly gets this city — it was a big influence on her fall collection, one of her strongest and most refined in recent memory. Lieberman knows a great coat will get a lot of mileage in New York, so she stocked her lineup with them: a suave navy tailored wrap, a lightweight men’s inspired plaid, an oversize burgundy leather shirt coat, a puffy, fun lavender shearling and a sleek chic black leather bomber with a fur collar.

“Tailoring this season just feels really right,” she said. “It’s about redefining power dressing, not necessarily a suit to go to the office in, but how to make a woman feel powerful in her own life.” That could mean a beautiful, shapely black blazer and wide-leg trousers, a striped turtleneck with a slightly puffed shoulder and tailored jeans, a wrap crepe dress in a melting graffiti print or a python-printed leather shirt and matching pants. The palette was planned to pop with the richness of magenta against camel, burgundy and navy, and the fabrics felt upscaled, perhaps in preparation of their new forthcoming retail home.