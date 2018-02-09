Alejandra Alonso Rojas RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Setting up an atelier at a fashion show or presentation runs the risk of being a trope, but Alejandra Alonso Rojas’ felt earnest and genuine. Maybe because Rojas, who was born in Madrid, comes from a long line of hand knitters. Or maybe it was because the clothes, which are produced in New York City, were so beautifully made.

Rojas, who has been showing her eponymous line for four seasons, said that when working on a new line, she likes to build off her last and design items that can easily be worn with things she’s already produced. This season she looked to Sierra de Madrid, a vacation spot in the mountains she frequented with her family. She brought this into the collection with a watercolor floral print that resembled snow. It showed up on a suit, an A-line skirt with a handkerchief hem and a long tiered and ruffled skirt. The sweaters draped the body nicely and were decorated with large cable knit details and bell sleeves. Rojas used recycled strips of suede and leather from her previous collections to construct A-line skirts and a wrap shirt that was paired with matching culottes. Other favorites were a navy lace trench coat, and a midi-length wrap dress that came in a crimson red, a signature color for Rojas. They were pieces that could work on a diverse array of women who want to look sophisticated but modern at the same time.

Presenting well-made clothes doesn’t always lead to a good collection, but Rojas hit the mark on both fronts.