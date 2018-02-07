Babyghost RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

Babyghost designers Qiaoran Huang and Joshua Robert Hupper brought a hint of summer to a gloomy New York winter day with their see-now-buy-now spring presentation.

The fresh color palette — including delicate tones of pale pink, light blue, along with a chic military green — and the lightweight fabrics injected with shiny details, conveyed a lively, charming attitude. Inspired by the Olympic Games, the lineup also featured digital prints of ancient Greek columns and colorful rings that echoed the iconic Olympic symbol.

The designers managed to blend these sportswear elements into an appealing city wardrobe. Traditional urban staples, such as trenches and bombers, had customized silk linings — sometimes peppered with fringe — and were paired with girly ruffled shorts and boxing-inspired Bermudas embellished with rounded edges and embroideries.

The focus on special materials emerged in a series of textured sheer fabrics that were crafted into both fluid trousers matched with crisp cotton shirts and cropped bombers and long skirts with asymmetric inserts.

Combining edgy touches with wearable designs, Huang and Hupper succeeded in offering a unique, interesting take on contemporary streetwear.