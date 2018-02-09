BCBG Max Azria RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

“Rough Glamour” was how Bernd Kroeber described his latest offering for BCBG Max Azria. In actuality, the collection was made up of four smaller groupings: what the designer called “tricky” outerwear, effortless loungewear, sensual eveningwear and men’s wear inspired silhouettes. Outerwear looks were styled with contrast in mind, like an Army green coat with a shearling lining over an ivory lace dress, which Kroeber pointed to as his personal favorite. The pajama section, comprised of easy shirtdresses and robes paired with trousers, was the least editorial category. What was lost in loungewear was made up for in the masculine tailored separates: a cropped gray blazer with sharp shoulders and elbows or a pinstripe navy and white blazer that was paired with print blocked trousers. A solid red dress tied at the waist was a nice, modern touch in Kroeber’s romantic array of occasion dresses.

Kroeber also emphasized the importance of women’s power and creativity to the brand by incorporating the works of five female artists, ranging from an illustrator to a musician, for the presentation. Overall, the collection was a nicely edited selection of easy and pretty lifestyle pieces with commercial appeal.