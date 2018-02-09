Beaufille RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Sisters Chloé and Parris Gordon are cognizant of New York Fashion Week’s shifting format. To make things more personal at a time of growth, they opted to show their fall lineup via intimate appointments in lieu of a formal presentation.

The brand’s ethos lies in finding harmony in contrasting elements, oftentimes exploring a balance of masculine and feminine within each piece. They began this season with a mannish tartan that was cut with attention to the female shape and form. A tailored coat was a key look, curved with darts at the bust for a slimming effect, a design detail that recurred in outerwear and some dresses. Another men’s wear plaid was cut into a great lightweight blazer-blouse with the versatility to be worn alone as a jacket, or tucked into a sleek coated leather skirt that was softer than its appearance would suggest. “There you go, the Beaufille balance,” Parris quipped.

Keeping things clean and minimal has been at the forefront of the sisters’ design process. They have a knack for what integrates into a wardrobe, an appreciation for detail and a feeling for comfortable luxury. Essential was Neoprene that the designers used to elevate sweat suits or work in the vein of their spring collection — ruching and gathering that maintained structure in a cropped top. A crochet knit that had Chloé feeling nostalgic for school days was a standout not only for its poppy color but for its open technical weave. As a long-sleeved dress, it underscored the quiet confidence the brand is known for.