Brooks Brothers RTW Fall 2018

Women who look for appropriate, polished and discreet office and off-duty uniforms know that Brooks Brothers is a go-to brand to satisfy their fashion cravings.

Next fall, they will have the chance to amp their wardrobe up by picking among the label’s wide range of revised staples.

For the cold season, creative director Zac Posen played with masculine sartorial patterns, such as Prince of Wales and houndstooth, to give a chic twist to a skirt suit, worn with a cotton shirt with a delicate bow at the collar, and a tailored coat matched with cropped corduroy pants and a turtleneck sweater coming in a graphic jacquard pattern. A more quintessentially feminine and romantic feel was injected into a wrap dress and a cardigan, both worked in a rose motif, popping up in a micro and macro version.

Evening standouts included a Brooks Brothers’ signature black tuxedo and a cocktail dress splashed with a tartan print.