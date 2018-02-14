At @officiallibertine, the nails were a huge part of the show. @cndworld’s @janarnoldcnd created a variety of fringed options — including sets that had ombré fringe long enough to drag on the runway. “The girls who wear the fringe will wear a solid set of fringe, it’ll drag down the runway and then [designer Johnson Hartig’s] vision was if they plunge their hands in their pockets, the fringe is pouring out of the pocket,” said Arnold. Head to WWD.com to see more photos of makeup and hair ideas from the runways of fashion week. #wwdbeauty (📷: @giovanni_giannoni_photo)