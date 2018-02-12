Camilla and Marc RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

This year marks 15 years of Camilla and Marc. Australian siblings Camilla Freeman-Topper and Marc Freeman have some yet-to-be disclosed activations to celebrate this milestone, but they note they’ll include greater focus on international markets, especially in the U.S. and Asia. They recently opened their 10th brick-and-mortar store in their home country, and find that even with a strong online sell-through, a physical store is still the most relevant and efficient way to get across their brand messaging.

Perhaps it’s the in-store experience, but more likely customers are drawn to the label as a reliable source of empowering tailoring. There was a strong assortment of it for fall, which ran the gamut from Nineties minimalism to Seventies flamboyance. There was the classicism of a Prince of Wales check suit cut with androgynous ease, but also a white satin bonded suit with flared arms that Bianca Jagger might have rocked back in the day. More modern was the tweed suiting pitting structure with feminine cropped flare trousers. These were all topped off with the designers’ recently discovered family crest on various gold, silver and resin buttons.

The dichotomy of hard and soft is inherent in the brand. You can easily see it through the weighted balance of structure and flou, namely brightly hued sensual chiffon under jackets, and singular items like elevated shirting with a masculine-feminine thread that also transition day-to-night. These are clothes you need to try on in order to experience that fine harmony of feeling sexy and sophisticated.