Carmen Marc Valvo RTW Fall 2018

Walking into the National Geographic Encounter center one would expect to be greeted by an oceanic or at least somewhat lively or ethereal collection from Carmen Marc Valvo, but looks can be deceiving. Instead, there was a sea of witches clad in moody but matronly cocktail and evening gowns that paraded ever so, so slowly through a mass of fog. High Victorian necklines, tight lace sleeves and mesh and black leather gloves adorned each of the looks. Evening offerings ranged from a crimson brocade cocktail gown with sheer, puffed sleeves to blue and black cocktail dresses and tapered trousers paired with sheer, lace tops. One prettier, more subtle offering was an ivory lace top paired with black silk and chiffon skirt.