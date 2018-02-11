Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

“It’s funny, it started with an Amy Winehouse quote, ‘When I sing a song, I want to forget my problems for three and a half minutes,’” declared Christian Cowan backstage, post-show. “So I really wanted to do that in the collection. Escapism to the max.” And maximalist it was — from suit sets covered in pailletts to lamé, red-hot short shorts and matching cropped jacket with long fringe worn with a cropped mesh and rhinestone polo.

Chris Habana’s playful party accessories — 14-karat gold party horn/glow-stick-holder necklaces and sequin party hats — topped off looks from lamé party dresses to cropped hoodies and sweats with bedazzled tassels; there was even a fur coat with a neon-light heart fastened like a brooch. A green PVC coat and red sequin trenchcoat were the best additions to the playful lineup.

For fall, Cowan also collaborated for the first time with Stuart Weitzman on footwear that completed the looks; offerings ranged from thigh high bedazzled cowboy boots to rhinestone checkered calf-length boots.

It was fun, it was flirty and it was definitely a happy seven minute (or so) escape.