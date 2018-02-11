Christian Siriano RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Christian Siriano celebrated his 10th anniversary in fashion with his fall runway show. Even though it’s customary to mark important milestones with special events, showing a lineup of 72 looks, mainly evening dresses, seemed a tad pretentious, especially during a 4 p.m. slot on a busy fashion week day.

Siriano thought big not only in terms of quantity, but also in terms of quality. Think hyper rich fabrics, an abundance of embellishments and bold volumes. The show opened with a group of long faux fur red coats cinched at the waist with belts, which set the tone for the whole collection. Embroidered chiffon, brocades, tulle and organza were crafted into a plethora of evening styles, some of them chic and elegant, such as a brocade one-shoulder style and a high-slit velvet slipdress with a cascade of micro crystals; others were a tad overwhelming with their huge proportions and overdose of frilly tulle.

A group of frocks, included a black column style with a maxi ruffle running down the shoulders and the sleeves, looked more homage to iconic Yves Saint Laurent designs rather than realistic options for contemporary women who want to dress up for special occasions.

Unexpectedly a few men’s looks popped up on the catwalk. They mainly included suits with short pants worked in shimmering, metallic brocades, which felt a bit out of place.

The maximalist approach is certainly an interesting one, but it requires two main skills that are really hard to achieve: control and balance. Sometimes it is just better to keep it quieter; after all, less can be more.