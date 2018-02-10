Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

As joyful and fun as a summer kayaking trip, Chromat creative director Becca McCharen-Tran delivered another playful show, which celebrated an extremely inclusive idea of feminine beauty. For the designer, body type and size don’t matter; what really counts is the attitude of the women wearing her swimsuits.

The lineup, worked in an energetic color palette of bright tones mixed with neon hues, was strong on the brand’s signature ergonomic one-piece suits and bikinis, which were designed to guarantee both athletic performance and a sexy look with their cutouts and sheer inserts.

Along with swimwear, McCharen-Tran also introduced several off-duty options for her audacious, sporty girls. The range included nylon pants embellished with applied pockets, a romper with drawstring and cutout details and a strapless dress with vertical see-through inserts and a colorful nautical rope wrapping around the body.