An updated, sleeker version of the signature Eighties aesthetic marked Club Monaco’s fall see-now-buy-now effort. The brand’s head of design Steven Cateron looked back at Club Monaco’s heritage to design a versatile, realistic wardrobe for contemporary urban girls. The mannish tailoring influences — perfectly embodied in an elegant look featuring a pair of wide-leg houndstooth pants combined with a sartorial blazer worn over a leopard turtleneck top — were softened by the introduction of charming flower motifs. Inspired by vintage Venetian textiles that Cateron discovered during an Italian trip last Christmas, they were splashed on a range of feminine pieces, including a fitted one-shoulder dress. The Eighties inspiration emerged strongly in the layered outfits, which the designer managed to assemble with a soft hand. They ranged from a plissé skirt worked in a delicate pink tone worn over leggings to a knit dress matched with cropped pants. The commercially savvy collection also featured nice outwear options, such as an oversized shearling and a Prince of Wales tailored coat embellished with fur at the sleeves.