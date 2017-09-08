Cushnie Et Ochs RTW Spring 2018

Strong yet vulnerable, audacious yet romantic. Frida Kahlo, with her complex personality and rich artistic language, inspired Cushnie et Ochs pretty spring collection.

Instead of indulging in flamboyant Mexican folklore, Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs stayed loyal to their signature sleek, modern and urban feminine aesthetic but peppered it with lively, eye-catching elements. In particular, they introduced a vibrant floral print that was splashed on a sheath dress embellished with ribbons at the shoulders. Flowers also appeared as rich applications on minimalistic styles, including a chic black slipdress, while ruffles with a Latin American feel injected a charming, dynamic vibe into pants, off-the-shoulder tops and frocks worked in solid tones. In addition, for next spring, the designers introduced their first full footwear range, which ranged from sculptural slingbacks to sophisticated flats and sensual stiletto sandals.