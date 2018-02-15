Cynthia Rowley RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

“I was thinking about how if you’re in any creative discipline, the greatest reward is to have an idea and have the ability to execute it in totality. So on a daily basis, that’s what we try to do here,” said Cynthia Rowley during her fall collection appointment. For Rowley, this meant designing an eclectic lineup of kitschy, fun pieces mashed up with easygoing brand classics.

There wasn’t a cohesive theme, but there didn’t really need to be one, either. Rowley designed pieces her customer will likely eat up, ranging from classic black-and-white striped or floral daydresses to bejeweled crewneck sweatshirts and sequined joggers. There were also a bunch of really great ribbed knits and polos paired with duchess satin and Neoprene messenger bags, a result of her collaboration with Manhattan Portage. Wrinkled taffeta, continued from pre-fall, made for beautiful moments, like a structural red minidress or black maxiskirt paired back with one of the crewneck sweatshirts for a more casual but still chic look. Meanwhile, Rowley showed her wicked sense of humor with her version of the tourist shop trompe l’oeil bikini girl T-shirt, but with the body of Botticelli’s naked Venus, paired with a graphic black and white sequined miniskirt.