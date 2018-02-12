Dennis Basso RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

For pre-fall, Dennis Basso embraced the modern jeans-and-T-shirt woman by giving her fabulous day-appropriate furs; for fall, he took this approach a step further with a collection of sportswear that ranged from “casual and sporty” to shimmery evening. “Thirty-five years, an evolution of the iconic Dennis Basso woman. We gave her evening (and furs) all these years and this year sportswear, daytime à la Basso,” the designer exclaimed. The lineup was vast, 70 looks in total that could have used a bit of editing; instead of multiple, bedazzled T-shirts, shimmering tweed separates, velvet dresses and denim and plaid crepe trousers, one or two of each would have sufficed. But two white tweed offerings — coats with chains and matching skirts — made for great moments of sparkle. In Basso’s version of sportswear there were some fun, but of course high-glam, moments: leather trousers with lace inserts and beading, midriff holographic tops and skirts and sable hoodies. The best evening looks were sheer with celestial embroidery and of course, with loads of wonderful fur jackets and boas.