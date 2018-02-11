Diane von Furstenberg RTW Fall 2018

Joie de vivre is definitely a pillar of the DVF brand, as Diane von Furstenberg herself highlighted during an appointment at her Meatpacking District headquarters, where she presented the label’s fall collection along with newly appointed chief design officer and vice president, creative, Nathan Jenden. In January, the British designer returned to the New York-based brand, where he had worked for 10 years, until 2011. His deep knowledge of the fashion house enabled him to develop a full collection in only four weeks.

The results were not affected by the rush. Jenden didn’t crack under deadline, and designed a compelling, rich lineup perfectly reflecting the brand’s hyper feminine, lively spirit.

Sixties’ and Seventies’ references echoed in the collection and influenced some of the silhouettes and prints, though they blended seamlessly into a smart, contemporary, around-the-clock wardrobe.

A leopard jacket was layered over a multicolor striped turtleneck sweater and paired with pleated pants for a chic, urban day look, while a posh take on the classic tracksuit was offered via a long-sleeve top matched with coordinated flared pants, all worked in a graphic pattern with a vintage feel.

DVF’s signature wrap dresses were rendered in a wide range of options, ranging from a short bias-cut style with ruffles to a midi frock splashed with a fresh tropical print. Jumpsuits, including a design with a joyful bird pattern, also featured versatile wrap details.

Suits came both in more mannish, fluid versions and quintessentially feminine options, such as one with slim crop pants and a jacket with a sensual cutout detail on the back. For the most glamorous occasions, Jenden designed romantic embroidered gowns, infused with a precious yet uncomplicated feel, and a graphic gold and black jumpsuit combining devore and jacquard velvet.