Dion Lee RTW Fall 2018

Dion Lee’s press notes consisted of four words only: lingerie, military, sensuality, utility. Actually, they perfectly summed up the spirit of this cohesive collection, which focused on lingerie motifs mixed with military accents.

The designer’s minimalist communication approach was reflected in the lineup’s aesthetic, which, despite the insertion of several constructions, conveyed a relaxed sense of modern sophistication.

Lee showed a soft hand when he incorporated bras into sharp-cut dresses, top and blazers, embellished with mesh inserts and cutouts that were totally sensual but still hyper chic, especially when matched with mannish sartorial fabrics.

The military and utilitarian inspiration popped up on a range of pieces embellished with zippers and grommets, including a quilted bomber jacket cinched at the waist with a leather belt and a pair of fluid cargo pants matched with a lightweight knitted top layered over a bralette.

Corset-inspired details punctuated a front-slit leather skirt worn with a boxy felt jacket, while the chic gowns and jumpsuit that closed the show, all peppered with grommet-like metallic details, featured fabric straps with a utilitarian feel. A range of lacquered shearling outerwear pieces, worked in red hues, put the focus on the collection’s high-end, quite experimental craftsmanship.