Eckhaus Latta RTW Fall 2018

First things first: In the interest of avoiding hypocrisy, it should be stated that Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta staged their fall show at essentially the same Bushwick site that drew ire for Alexander Wang last season. Like #Wangfest, Eckhaus Latta was a haul for anyone living or working in Manhattan earlier in the day, though the venue, which the designers used last season, too, allowed for immersion in the provincial clichés that halo the brand. The collection was gender nonbinary, the show was cast with real people including a senior citizen and a plus-size model, and the clothes conformed to awkward/cool non-conformity.

I’ll admit I’m late to the Eckhaus Latta party. Their profile has been growing for years, yet this was the first time I was curious enough to see for myself. The show opened with a simple, slightly oversize, eggshell-colored double-breasted blazer dress. There was a shiny ivory button down with a tonal floral pattern tucked into patchwork leather dad jeans — or were they mom jeans? — in light blue and cream. Knitwear, such as a gently slashed sweater done in purple, white and gray squares over knit track pants, seemed like the intended showpieces, but what stood out most was a slinky canary yellow jersey dress that was cut out under the bust and at the shoulders so that the tight sleeves almost looked like handless opera gloves. It was an elegant bright spot in a lineup that felt basic, content in its arty frump.

Maybe it was an off season; maybe too many other designers have jumped on Eckhaus and Latta’s non-conforming, nonbinary coattails; maybe the platitudes about living up to hype are true. Whatever the reason, I rode the L train back to Manhattan having chased cool yet again.