Escada Sport RTW Fall 2018

The sport range allowed room for global design director Niall Sloan to amplify the eccentric side of founder Margaretha Ley’s archive. She favored animal prints, which Sloan incorporated via kitschy giraffes on tops and pants. In general, prints were maximal; the subtle hearts dotting shirting in the main collection were blown up here on head-to-toe looks. It echoed a younger customer who’s spirited and fun, unafraid to express her humor. That was evident with jewel-toned buttons dotting a cropped quilted jacket over a dress featuring a print of the buttons, as well as a furry coat with “Escada” spelled out in different color letters. Given the brand’s launch in 1995, there was a reliable dose of Nineties streetwear (embellished denim and T-shirts) and grunge (multicolor plaid skirts with car wash pleats). A tartan kilt was a standout for its elongating silhouette balancing playfulness and chic.