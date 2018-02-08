Galleries

Collection

Foo and Foo, a riff off of designer Elizabeth Hilfiger’s nickname “Foo Foo” (of Little Bunny Foo Foo), isn’t just another streetwear brand. Since launching with buy-now-wear-now T-shirts a year ago, Hilfiger has expanded her line into a full collection of casualwear with intricate and unique details.

Hilfiger emphasized the importance of collaboration and having the clothes be something more for the wearer, stating it’s also “Foo & You.” For instance, mechanical hoodies with pull ties that can be wrapped many ways, whose mechanism is based on a physics formula that a friend illustrated and calculated as cloth colliding with fabric. The hoodies even come with safety manuals. “I nerded out, I got really into Newton’s law,” she stated. Hence a T with a picture of Disneyland, a childhood reference, with bold “Newton’s Law of Foo” text or graphics of signs and co-signs printed on tops. Pierced t-shirts, a logo beret and hoodies with two front pockets, the additional across the breast, also made for fun additions to the playful lineup. Logos were abundant, on trousers or a sweatshirt with a skinny, horizontal logo that paid homage to one of her father, Tommy Hilfiger’s, earlier Tommy Jeans designs. For her first NYFW presentation, Hilfiger took her inspiration back to school, “Foo School,” complete with model “students” hanging out in class, taking comprehension exams, or escaping from class to kick a soccer ball around the gym.

In addition to the NYFW presentation, there will be a Foo and Foo “Thanks A Lot” pop-up from Feb. 9 to 11 at 232 Elizabeth Street with a few of the pieces from the fall collection along with selects from her recent collaboration with artist Julian Klincewicz.