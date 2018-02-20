Frederick Anderson RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

For the fall season, Frederick Anderson imagined a modern-day army of women, head to toe in his garments, all with blonde hair. “The Blonde Brigade,” he named it, but not in the old-fashioned, derogatory manner. Anderson was obsessed not with the act of a woman dyeing her hair nor the specific bright blonde color, but the message of power for the woman behind it. “Women are choosing their own destiny,” he claimed. His brigade acted as his own personal brand army, clad in clothes with military and biker references mixed with femininity.

Silhouettes ranged from the more sporty, via bombers and a great pair of Army green trousers with athletic and moto stripe details, to the flirty, like a bubblegum pink and navy lace shirtdress. Military came into the collection via military prints and utility pockets, like on a tailored dress or elevated cargo pant; tweed was another element seen throughout but didn’t translate as well when paired with athletic striped bands. His best evening interpretations came as a short button-up dress and floor-length skirt in a lightweight, sheer black lace chiffon with ample fringe.