GCDS RTW Spring 2018

The first spotting of the bodysuit-plus-low-waist-pants look of this season’s fashion week may have been at Tom Ford on Wednesday night, but there’s not question that GCDS has always been a fan of the look. The sexy outfit, shown in a number of variations, was one of the standouts at the Italian brand’s first New York runway show. During a backstage interview, creative director Giuliano Calza said he designed a wardrobe for the imaginative guests of a contemporary yachting club. He actually envisioned a very peculiar club where, instead of strict etiquette rules, regulations promoted creative expression. The collection reflected the bold, colorful streetwear appeal that helped GCDS gain commercial success in the span of only a few seasons. Cropped tops, super short shorts with logo elastic waistbands and bodysuits with plunging V-necks were infused with a playful, sexy touch. Knit separates and ruffled slipdresses had a preppy attitude, while sailor pants and striped T-shirts echoed the nautical inspiration. Everything was worked in energetic, vibrant tones that contributed to the happy mood of the lineup.