Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong, the Canadian design duo behind Greta Constantine, presented a fall collection that could be summed up into two words: sequins and shine. Set in a three-story apartment, each model wore thigh-high boots in a variety of reversible, colored sequins paired with skirts, dresses and trousers that channeled Eighties glam. Reversible sequins adorned a majority of the collection, like a green and blue trouser with matching, oversized loose blazer or off-the-shoulder blue minidress. The strongest came as a blue and black quilted dress with a pink and silver version of the boots. To add a dramatic flair, brocade blazers and sheer blouses had defined, exaggerated shoulders, and large sashes were tied around waists. The collection was bold, but held a nice reminder that fashion can definitely be fun.